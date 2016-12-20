Bad Santa: Father Christmas dismissed from Nova Scotia school

It looks like Santa Claus is on a Nova Scotia school’s naughty list.

According to the Scotchtown Volunteer Fire Department, Saint Nick was asked to leave Greenfield Elementary School in Cape Breton Monday after unwittingly parking his sleigh in the middle of a contract dispute between the provincial government and the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

The fire department posted to social media to explain Santa’s sudden departure after bringing Christmas cheer to only a handful of classrooms in the school outside New Waterford.

“We were informed in a professional and courteous manner that our visit had to be cut short,” the fire department wrote on its Facebook page. “The situation was handled without any confrontation between staff and volunteers.”

Kriss Kringle has graced the halls of Greenfield Elementary for more than six decades, according to the fire department, whose volunteers serve the Scotchtown, River Ryan, and Lingan communities.

This year, Santa may have encroached on the NSTU work-to-rule job action, assuming that stocking stuffing exceeds the scope of the union’s contract.

“(We) can empathize with disappointed students and their families when our little ones were not able to visit with Santa,” the fire department wrote. “We will continue … respecting the needs of students and staff in light of the current contract negotiations.”