With audio: Halifax police release voice recording, photos, of robbery suspect

Police are releasing audio and photos from a robbery last month in Dartmouth in the hopes that someone might recognize the suspect.

On Nov. 3 at 8:30 p.m., Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of a robbery at the Ultramar at 220 Victoria Rd.

According to a release, a man entered the store, produced a knife and demanded money from the female employee.

The suspect took an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes from the store, then left on foot from the area and was not located.

No one was injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a black man who was wearing a light-colored blue hoodie, with his face partially covered and was carrying a black backpack, the release said.

Police are asking anyone who recognizes the man, or has information about this incident, to contact police at 902-490-5016.