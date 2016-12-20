Halifax sees more vehicle/pedestrian collisions in 2016 compared to last year

The Halifax Regional Police and Halifax District RCMP released a vehicle/pedestrian collision report Tuesday showing a jump in numbers of incidents this year compared to last.

According to the report, there was an increase from 176 incidents in 2015 compared to 183 incidents in 2016 during the period of Jan. 1 – Nov. 30.

Although there was a downward trend in incidents between January to May, they started to increase again in June reaching the peak in October with 27 incidents in that month alone.

Out of the 183 incidents, 112 of them occurred at crosswalks.

There were 191 pedestrians involved in the incidents in 2016. No pedestrian fatalities were reported this year and 59 reported no injuries. Twenty-one of the pedestrians involved experienced moderate injuries while 94 experienced minor injuries. Five experienced severe injuries.