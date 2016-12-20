Nova Scotia man found not guilty in plot to murder his wife

A Sydney man was found not guilty Monday on two counts of counselling to commit murder that targeted his ex-wife.

However, Roderick Joseph Domoslai, 53, was found guilty on charges of counselling to commit arson, perjury and obstruction of justice involving his former wife. A sentencing hearing will be held in March.

Supreme Court Justice Gregory Warner delivered his verdict after presiding over a judge alone trial in the fall.

The key Crown witness, Erin Maxwell, had testified that Domoslai paid him $20,000 as a down payment for the job, which, if completed, would have earned Maxwell $100,000.

Maxwell has testified it was never his intent to complete the job but rather just take the money. It was Maxwell who went to police with the allegations against Domoslai.

The offences were allegedly committed between 2007 and 2010 in Sydney.

Maxwell, 48, is an admitted career criminal having spent more time in jail than on the outside. He has recorded 32 criminal convictions for such offences as drug trafficking, weapon offences and criminal negligence.

In his decision, Warner said he weighted Maxwell’s evidence very carefully, and in the absence of some corroborating testimony to support his claim, the judge said he was unable to conclude, beyond a reasonable doubt, that Domoslai had indeed hatched a plan to murder his wife.

The arson charge also relates to MacNeil but Warner said there was testimony from other witnesses that shone a light to Maxwell’s claim that Domoslai wanted him to scare his ex-wife by burning a vehicle for which he was still paying.

The obstruction and perjury charges relate to a charge of breach of conditions against Domoslai who was accused of attempting to run his wife’s vehicle off the road. At the time of the offence, Domoslai was ordered to have no contact with MacNeil.

He was found not guilty on the breach charge after a trial in 2009.

Warner said he did not believe the testimony of the two women who claimed Domoslai was at another location at the time of the offence.

One of the women, said Warner, wasn’t even in Cape Breton at the time.

He said he was satisfied that Domoslai had paid the women to lie and even purchased a round-trip plane ticket for one of the women to Ottawa.

The charges accent a bitter divorce between Domoslai and MacNeil who have two children.

The trial heard testimony from both former spouses over contested child-care issues along with allegations of infidelity, manipulation and assault.