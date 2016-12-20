Province reduces Nova Scotia craft beer fee, but one brewer still wants 'illegal tax' scrapped

The province announced changes Tuesday to a fee charged to craft brewers to level the playing field for Nova Scotia’s alcohol manufacturers, but that’s not stopping one brewer’s efforts to have it scrapped altogether.

Premier Stephen McNeil announced at a press conference in Halifax that his government was changing the NSLC’s Retail Sales Mark-up Allocation (RSMA) charged to craft brewers from 50 cents per litre to five per cent of wholesale – the structure currently used to charge craft distillers and wineries.

The Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia had been calling on the government to make the change for more than a year.

“This was the recommendation from the entire industry,” McNeil said. “Really it was to bring it in line with the wine and spirits industry in the province, and for us, it’s about trying to treat people equally.”

Emily Tipton, president of the Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia and a founding partner of Boxing Rock Brewing Company, said the change would give brewers “a little bit more leeway to be able to reinvest in our businesses.”

The RSMA is expected to bring in $1.2 million this fiscal year. The government says the change, effective April 2017, will put $800,000 back into the pockets of brewers. Tipton estimates savings of about 50 per cent – $600,000.

But one Halifax brewer is fighting to reclaim 100 per cent of the RSMA.

Unfiltered Brewing, which is not a member of the Craft Brewers Association of Nova Scotia, is taking the issue to the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia, hoping to have the RSMA ruled unconstitutional.

Unfiltered partner Andrew Murphy said the change announced Tuesday will “absolutely not” stop his legal action.

“What they’re saying is they’re reducing what is in our opinion an illegal tax,” he said.

Murphy’s lawyer, Richard Norman said the big issue is whether the RSMA is a tax, arguing the NSLC, a Crown corporation, doesn’t have the power to levy taxes.

When asked Tuesday what craft brewers – and distillers and wineries – get for the RSMA, McNeil said, “Well, like every Nova Scotian you get the investments in all the facilities and services that we as Nova Scotians cherish. Whether it’s quality public education, health care, investments back into communities, transportation, it becomes part of that.”

To Norman, that sounds like a tax.

“One of the qualities is definitely that the money that is raised from the fee, whatever it is, goes into the public coffers to do exactly what the Premier says, which is fund anything it wants it to fund,” he said.

Tipton disagrees that the RSMA is a tax, and said craft brewers pay for the “privilege” to sell their own booze.

“There’s no direct service that we get for the payment of that fee, but at the same time that fee exists because we are alcohol manufacturers,” she said.