Halifax woman, 85, punched in face, dragged outside, in scary home attack

An 85-year-old woman was punched and dragged from her home in a disturbing attack in Halifax on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the 3200 block of Penningston Street at 10:45 p.m. regarding the incident.

The victim was home alone when there was a knock at the door.

Police say when she opened the door a man she didn’t know punched her in the face and she fell to the ground.

The suspect continued punching her in the face, police say, and she was then grabbed by her arm and pulled outside.

The suspect then demanded money and claimed to have a gun.

The victim yelled for help and neighbours came to her aid, with the suspect fleeing the scene.

He is described as a light-skinned black male, five-foot-five, slim build with no facial hair. He was wearing a red sweater and a red toque.

The victim was treated on scene by paramedics for minor cuts and bruises.