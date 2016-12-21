Halifax police looking for suspect after Quebec man assaulted downtown

Police in Halifax are asking for the public’s help after a Quebec man was assaulted downtown last week.

Police say they got a call last Tuesday at 6:40 p.m. about an assault in progress on Brunswick Street near the intersection with Sackville Street.

The victim told police he was walking on Brunswick Street when he saw a woman in the distance walking towards him, with a man walking behind her “that seemed agitated.” The woman crossed the street, but the man kept walking, and toward the victim.

When the two men crossed paths, the man punched the victim in the face, knocking him to the ground.

Police say the victim, a 46-year-old man from Quebec, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries to his face.

The suspect, who wasn’t known to the victim, is described as a 5’11’ tall white man in his 20s with blond hair. Police say he was wearing a dark baseball hat, a grey hoodie and jeans.