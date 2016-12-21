Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Heatherton, Nova Scotia
HEATHERTON, N.S. — A collision on a slippery highway in northern Nova Scotia has claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from Antigonish.
RCMP say the crash happened Wednesday morning on Highway 104 near Heatherton.
Police say the victim was driving a Nissan Altima, which collided with a Toyota 4-Runner SUV.
The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time.
The 30-year-old male driver of the SUV was not injured.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
