Man killed in two-vehicle crash near Heatherton, Nova Scotia

HEATHERTON, N.S. — A collision on a slippery highway in northern Nova Scotia has claimed the life of a 52-year-old man from Antigonish.

RCMP say the crash happened Wednesday morning on Highway 104 near Heatherton.

Police say the victim was driving a Nissan Altima, which collided with a Toyota 4-Runner SUV.

The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time.

The 30-year-old male driver of the SUV was not injured.