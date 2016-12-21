Sorry, no white Christmas for Halifax this year

It’s going to be a warm Christmas this year for Halifax, and it’s highly likely it’ll be a green one as well.

The possibility of snow on Christmas Day is low according to Robert Michaud, the meteorologist at Environment and Climate Change Canada. He said it’s looking like it’s going to be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 3 C.

According to him, Christmas Eve will be a wet one.

“There will be low pressure, which will bring more rain showers,” he said.

The chance of rain is 60 per cent. It is expected to be a warm day with a high of 5 C, higher than the normal Halifax temperature for this time of month.

“At the moment, we don’t see any snow on the horizon,” Michaud said. “(No snow) till probably the end of December or the beginning of next year.”

This is due to the low-pressure system that will move into Quebec pumping in warm air from the southwest, he explained.

For anyone travelling after Christmas, next Tuesday will be a warm day with a high of 6 C due to the low pressure system. Although there may be some flurries in the late Monday night for Boxing Day, it will change to rain by Tuesday morning.

Despite the unstable weather in Halifax the past week or so, winter for Halifax is looking to be similar to the usual Halifax winter. Although there may be possibilities of big storms on the coast with snow this winter, it is still too early to predict, Michaud added.