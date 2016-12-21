Nova Scotia Health Authority looking for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital
A release from the health authority says 35-year-old Michael Chelnick has been missing from an unspecified Dartmouth hospital since Tuesday.
The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for help finding a missing patient.
Chelnick is white, about 5’7” tall weighing 172 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket.
“Risk to his well being increases in relation to length of time away from treatment,” the release says.
Anyone who knows Chelnick whereabouts is asked to call police.
