Nova Scotia Health Authority looking for patient missing from Dartmouth hospital

The Nova Scotia Health Authority is asking for help finding a missing patient.

A release from the health authority says 35-year-old Michael Chelnick has been missing from an unspecified Dartmouth hospital since Tuesday.

Chelnick is white, about 5’7” tall weighing 172 lbs. with brown hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a jacket.

“Risk to his well being increases in relation to length of time away from treatment,” the release says.