Nova Scotia man killed in Highway 104 collision
Antigonish RCMP were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the scene of the crash where two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
A 52-year-old man from Antigonish is dead after a collision on Highway 104 near Heatherton Wednesday morning.
Antigonish RCMP were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the scene of the crash where two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided.
The 52-year-old man was driving a Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old man was driving the other vehicle, a Toyota, and didn't suffer any injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
RCMP said road conditions were slippery and another crash happened nearby shortly after, but fortunately there were no injuries.
Editors' Picks
Most Popular
-
Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
-
Signs, Canada's first restaurant staffed mostly by deaf servers, closes for good
-
Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels
-
Stock up on pop and pizza: Frankie MacDonald forecasts 'massive blizzard' for Winnipeg