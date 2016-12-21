Nova Scotia man killed in Highway 104 collision

A 52-year-old man from Antigonish is dead after a collision on Highway 104 near Heatherton Wednesday morning.

Antigonish RCMP were dispatched just after 7 a.m. to the scene of the crash where two vehicles traveling in opposite directions collided.

The 52-year-old man was driving a Nissan and was pronounced dead at the scene. A 30-year-old man was driving the other vehicle, a Toyota, and didn't suffer any injuries. There were no passengers in either vehicle.