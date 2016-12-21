Trial date set for Nova Scotia man charged in 2012 murder of Laura Catherine Jessome

A Supreme Court trial date has now been scheduled for a Glace Bay man facing a charge of second-degree murder.

Thomas Ted Barrett, 41, is charged in relation to the May 2012 death of 21-year-old Laura Catherine Jessome of Bras d’Or, whose body was found in a hockey bag along the shores of the Mira River in Marion Bridge.

Barrett has elected to be tried by judge and jury and his trial is now scheduled to be held from May 1-19.

He will be represented by Dartmouth-based lawyer Michelle Janes who appeared by video link Monday to confirm she had been retained.

A co-accused in the case, Morgan James MacNeil, 25, also of Glace Bay, was charged with second-degree murder but pleaded guilty to manslaughter and sentenced to seven years in a federal prison.

Barrett was convicted in March on another count of second-degree murder in connection with the 2006 death of Brett Elizabeth McKinnon. Her skeletal remains were uncovered in 2008.

Barrett was sentenced to life in prison for the crime.