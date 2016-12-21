News / Halifax

Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash

Police say no other vehicle was involved and there were no passengers inside.

Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a serious crash on Highway 1 in Ardoise.

The RCMP said in a release that a woman driving a car was transported by EHS to the QEII hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.

Members of the Brooklyn Fire Department were called to the accident around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The cause of the car accident is still being investigated as officers, including an RCMP collision analyst.

