Woman airlifted to Halifax hospital with life-threatening injuries following highway crash
Police say no other vehicle was involved and there were no passengers inside.
Police in Nova Scotia are investigating a serious crash on Highway 1 in Ardoise.
The RCMP said in a release that a woman driving a car was transported by EHS to the QEII hospital in Halifax with life-threatening injuries.
Members of the Brooklyn Fire Department were called to the accident around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The cause of the car accident is still being investigated as officers, including an RCMP collision analyst.