Woman says she was fired from Halifax nightclub partly for not wearing heels

A Dartmouth single mom is questioning whether her recent firing from a popular Halifax nightclub was over high heels, but her employer says they did everything “in line with labour standards.”

Ally Robinson, 25, said she’s worked in the service industry for years, including at Grafton Connor Group locations like Cheers, and as a bartender at The Dome since October.

Last Friday, Robinson said a manager sent her home for not wearing high heels during her shift.

The next day, Robinson said she was dismissed by the same woman who told her she was being let go due to not wearing heels, but then added, according to Robinson, “I don’t need to give you a reason at all,” because the 25-year-old was still under the probation period.

“It blows my mind that they can just terminate without a cause. I would understand if you’re not performing up to their standards … but there had been no issues and I had worked there before,” Robinson said Wednesday.

“It doesn’t seem fair.”

Robinson said she’d had issues with that particular manager harassing her since she began working at The Dome, and shaming in her in front of other employees.

Although Robinson said she complained to her general manager about her superior’s behaviour on three occasions, “nothing changed.”

High heels were not part of the official attire when Robinson started her job, she said, but a few weeks ago the managers informally told the staff high heels for women would be required.

The fact that heels were brought up at all is an “ongoing joke” with staff, Robinson said, since customers can’t tell who’s wearing what shoes even if they lean across the bar.

“There’s lemon and lime wedges on the ground that I slip on on a regular basis anyway. They put banana peels in cartoons to shame they are so slippery,” Robinson said.

“There’s bottle caps, broken glass, and if we slip and slide on flat shoes there’s no way you’re saving yourself in a pair of heels.”

When Robinson asked to wear flats instead since heels “kill my back” after having her four-year-old son, she said the general manager approved a specific pair.

But then Robinson was sent home last Friday for wearing flats, complained to her general manager that night again about being singled out, and fired when she came in for her shift Saturday.

As security escorted her out of the building, Robinson said she was in shock and could only assume she was being fired for not wearing heels, and one manager not liking her.

Gary Muise, vice-president of Grafton Connor Group, said Wednesday the labour code makes it clear businesses “don’t have to give a reason” for dismissal during probation, and said “we just didn’t want her working for us any longer.”

He added “we’re doing everything that is in line with labour standards,” plus more, since they offered Robinson severance.

When asked for a response to Robinson saying she had done nothing wrong, Muise said he had reports of her “berating all my managers and cursing and swearing at them.”

Before Metro could ask whether the heels issue was also a reason, Muise said “there’s no winning in this for me so that’s the end of our conversation,” and hung up.

Robinson said all she wants is for companies to realize the toll of anxiety such a dismissal brings when someone is let go without explanation, and would like to see labour standards changed so a valid reason is needed for any firing, to protect workers.