'We All Need Compassion:' Dalhousie dentistry student debuts film about Halifax homeless

Dentist/filmmaker.

Usually those two professions don't go hand in hand but Kuwaiti dentistry student Danah Al-Radhan is finding a way to pursue both passions.

“I love dentistry but I also love filmmaking on the side. My dad is actually an actor and director back home so I have a passion for both.”

Al-Radhan recently completed her third film, We All Need Compassion, a short documentary on the work of Mobile Outreach Street Health (MOSH).

She moved to Halifax in 2009 and during her undergrad she made a video on fracking for a class – her first film. Later she entered a Canada-wide film competition for international students and won it.

“Ever since then I've just been exploring filmmaking more and more,” she said.

She has genetic tie to filmmmaking but outside of a week-long course she took last summer, Al-Radhan is untrained.

Every year Dalhousie health professions hold a fundraiser called For the Health of It in support of charity and this year MOSH was chosen. In November Al-Radhan shot a short documentary called We All Need Compassion for the charity event.

She filmed people on the streets of downtown Halifax and profiled Patti Melanson with MOSH.

“I got to hear their stories and Patti's story and the things they do are amazing,” Al-Radhan said. “I was really inspired by them.”

Melanson said the charity benefit raised $40,000 for MOSH.

The film was really impactful, Melanson said, because Al-Radhan told it from her own perspective.

“As someone who's studying to become a dentist, having an interest in all of the citizens that live in our community...was really meaningful to us,” Melanson said. “Not just did I feel she reflected what we did and the work, but also aesthetically it was really nice.”

Now on break from school for the holidays, Al-Radhan said she'd somehow like to pursue a career in both dentistry and filmmaking.