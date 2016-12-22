Three people left homeless after fire extensively damages home in Nova Scotia
Firefighters said they did the best they could to get some of families Christmas gifts
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Three adults have been displaced by a pre-dawn fire today that extensively damaged an older two-storey house in New Glasgow.
Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency support including lodging, food, clothing for a couple and their son in his 20s.
There were no injuries from the fire at 27 Campbells Lane.
New Glasgow Fire Chief Doug Dort said there were flames coming from the back of the building when firefighters arrived on scene around 4:40 Thursday.
The fire marshal was expected to arrive on scene as standard to investigate the cause of the fire.
Dort said that firefighters did the best they could to get some of the families Christmas gifts as well as family photos out of the home. They were taken to the fire department where they could be kept safe until the family could see what was salvageable.