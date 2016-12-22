Three people left homeless after fire extensively damages home in Nova Scotia

Three adults have been displaced by a pre-dawn fire today that extensively damaged an older two-storey house in New Glasgow.

Disaster volunteers with the Canadian Red Cross have arranged emergency support including lodging, food, clothing for a couple and their son in his 20s.

There were no injuries from the fire at 27 Campbells Lane.

New Glasgow Fire Chief Doug Dort said there were flames coming from the back of the building when firefighters arrived on scene around 4:40 Thursday.

The fire marshal was expected to arrive on scene as standard to investigate the cause of the fire.