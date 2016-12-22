Not again: 86-year-old Halifax woman robbed in apartment, suspect arrested

Police have arrested a man in relation to a robbery of a senior in Halifax, and are exploring whether it’s linked to this week’s home invasion that left a woman heavily bruised.

At 10:42 p.m. on Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police responded to a break and enter at an apartment building on Leppert Street, a release said.

An 86-year-old woman was in an apartment with her friend when a masked man entered the home, went directly to the bedroom and demanded money.

The victim gave the intruder a sum of money, and then he left the apartment. The woman and her friend were not physically hurt during the incident, and police said they did not know the suspect.

Officers obtained video surveillance of a man leaving the area heading west, and the K-9 unit was able to track a scent to the Mumford bus terminal.

Through the course of the investigation, police arrested a man matching the description of the suspect at 12:38 a.m. in the 2400 block of Gottingen Street. The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

A 43-year-old Halifax man is currently being held in police custody, and being interviewed.

The investigation continues regarding possible charges, police said.