The good of Halifax: Strangers reach out to 85-year-old woman after brutal assault

The hand-written note on the beautiful purple orchids said it all.

“Merry Christmas Jeanette, from someone who cares.”

There was no name on the note. There didn’t have to be.

The story of an 85-year-old Halifax woman being punched and dragged from her home in a scary attack Tuesday night angered many in our city, and moved some to want to help.

After we posted the story online Wednesday, Metro received several requests from people wanting to send gifts and flowers to Jeanette MacDonald, who told us her disturbing tale from inside her home on Pennington Street about 12 hours after it happened.

Not wanting to give out her address to people, Metro asked those wanting to deliver a thoughtful gesture to drop it off to us Thursday morning and we’d take it over to her.

On Thursday afternoon, we did just that. MacDonald, who said she was sore, was very appreciative.

If any good has come from this horrible attack, it’s showing once again the empathy and support we as Haligonians have when a terrible wrong is done to someone, especially one so innocent as this remarkable 85-year-old.

“Just a punk, that’s all he was,” she told us after it happened.