Handmade Halifax: Local sculptor brings art to the public realm

You’ve seen sculptor Miro Davis’ art all over town, maybe snapped a photo for Instagram, and you probably didn’t even know it.

Most recently her piece inspired from the famous “Birth of Venus” was installed along Barrington Street near Grand Parade.

“The whole idea of that rock was inspired by our place and our city and the lack of voluptuous female forms in our public realm,” explains Davis. “Our sculptures tend to be very traditional – horses and people...men.”

Even though it was made from hard local granite, Davis wanted the piece to be more inviting for people in Halifax.

“I wanted to create something very soft and full of curves that you would to touch and be close to,” she says.

From large scale public sculptures to more recent clay pieces at the holiday markets, Davis is always looking for ways to offer art to people who wouldn’t normally be looking for it.

“I love working small because it’s intimate,” says Davis from her Halifax home studio. “I get to tell a little story in a small space that somebody can take with them in their pocket or in their bag and put it anywhere in their home.”

Davis primarily works in clay from small but efficient home studio transformed from a garage.

“I love clay, I never tire of clay - I don’t even use that many tools I just take my fingers right to it, it’s just a sensual and tactile material,” Davis says. “You can transform it to be anything.”

For Davis, her art is meant to be experienced by others.

“To share your art - I mean you could sit here and incubate it and keep it to yourself,” she adds. “But to put it out there for others to experience, for me really is, the point.”