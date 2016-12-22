Nearly 300,000 illegal cigarettes seized in Sackville, man charged

Service Nova Scotia seized close to 300,000 illegal cigarettes in Lower Sackville this week.

A 53-year-old man from Dartmouth was arrested in the seizure made on Wednesday, a release said. He will appear in court on Thursday to face charges under the Nova Scotia Revenue Act, the Exise Act, and the Criminal Code.

The illegal cigarettes were worth around $80,000 in provincial taxes and around $60,000 in federal taxes.

The seizure was made in partnership with the Nova Scotia RCMP.