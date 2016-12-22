And the winners are... Nova Scotia releases top baby names of 2016

Nova Scotia has two clear winners for baby names of the year.

The province released the most popular baby names of the year Thursday and the top names for boys and girls were William and Olivia.

At least 48 babies were named Olivia and 62 were named William.

The province registered 7,318 babies up until Dec. 19. Other names in the top five for girls were: Abigail, Ava, Emma and Charlotte. For boys it was Benjamin, Oliver, Noah and Liam.

There were only two new entries on the 2016 boys' list compared to 2015: John and James. For girls there were eight new names: Violet, Isla, Isabella, Claire, Lily, Evelyn, Ella and Ivy.