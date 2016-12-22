Nova Scotia woman dies in single vehicle crash
The 34-year-old woman, who was the only person in the car, was taken to hospital in Middleton, where she was pronounced dead.
A crash on Highway 1 in Wilmot has claimed the life of a 34-year-old woman.
A release from RCMP says paramedics and the nearby Middleton Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle collision call just before midnight on Wednesday after a Ford Escape left the highway and went into the ditch.
Police say the highway was closed, but has since reopened, and their investigation continues.