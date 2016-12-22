RCMP ends search for 79-year-old man missing in Cape Breton
Camillius Alex was last seen on Dec. 13 when he went for a walk in his community.
ESKASONI, N.S. — The RCMP has ended its search for a 79-year-old man who disappeared after going for a walk in his Cape Breton community.
Police say Camillius Alex, who is described as 6"1', about 190 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes, was last seen walking on Mountain Road towards Eskasoni on Dec. 13.
Search and rescue volunteers, along with the local fire department and aircraft, searched the area over the last several days, ending their work Wednesday evening.
They say the area is densely forested with a significant amount of snow, and temperatures dropped well below freezing during the search.
Police say they exhausted all efforts to find Alex and informed his family and Eskasoni Chief Leroy Denny of the decision to end the search.
They are asking anyone hiking the trails around Eskasoni to contact them if they discover anything Alex could have been carrying, such as a walking cane or ball cap.
