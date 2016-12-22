What's open, what’s closed for Christmas, Boxing Day in Halifax

Make sure to stock up on your Christmas goodies and drinks Saturday, or you’ll be out of luck the rest of the weekend.

All NSLC stores will close at 5 p.m. Saturday for Christmas Eve. All stores be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Dec. 26 for Christmas and Boxing Day.

Grocery chains likes Sobeys and Superstore also close at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, and are closed Dec. 25 and 26. Most open back up Dec.27 at 6 a.m. or 7 a.m., but check your local branch to make sure.

Any last Christmas presents have to be bought before malls close at 5 p.m. on Dec.24. They will also be closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day, opening again Dec.27 with normal hours.



Most drug store branches are open till 4 p.m. on Christmas Eve and closed Dec.25 and 26, but some will remain open all through the holidays like the 24-hour Shoppers Drug Mart on Spring Garden Road.

Independent liquor stores and breweries also have varying hours, so it’s best to call ahead before you drive out to pick something up.

When it comes to municipal services, an HRM release said the Otter Lake Waste Management Facility, the Halifax Recycling Plant and municipal composting facilities will be closed on Christmas Day, but will return to regular operating hours on Monday, Dec. 26.

The Household Special Waste Depot in Bayers Lake will also be closed on Dec. 24.

Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service schedules on Dec.25 for Christmas Day, and Boxing Day on Dec. 26.

There is no Alderney or Woodside Ferry service in operation on Christmas Day, but they will run on a holiday schedule on Boxing Day.

For detailed holiday service schedules by route, visit halifax.ca/transit/Schedules.

HRM recreation facilities, with the exception of the Oval, will be closed on Christmas Day. Residents can call ahead to their individual facilities to check complete holiday operating hours: www.halifax.ca/rec/reccentres.php.

The Oval will be open for public skates throughout the holidays, and visitors can check www.halifax.ca/skatehrm for a complete schedule and event listing.

The 311 Contact Centre will be closed to general inquires on Christmas Day, but customers can still call 311 for “urgent requests only” about transportation, municipal operations, facilities, animal services and illegally parked vehicles.