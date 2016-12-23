Fire truck responding to accident collides with another car, killing teen driver

HALIFAX — A fire truck responding to an emergency call outside Halifax collided head-on with a car, killing the 19-year-old driver, after one of the vehicles crossed the centre line on a slippery road.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said Friday that a Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency truck and a Chevrolet Malibu travelling in opposite directions crashed at about 9 p.m. Thursday on an incline on the Timberlea Village Parkway.

But, he said it's not yet clear what caused the accident.

"I don't know at this time what vehicle crossed the centre line into the other vehicle," he said. "Officers were noting that the road was extremely slippery."

The fire truck had its emergency lights on and was en route to another motor vehicle crash when the accident occurred, he said.

Hutchinson could not say what speed either vehicle was travelling, adding that it was early in the investigation and officers would be looking at mechanical issues.

The teenage driver was alone in the car.

The area around exit 3 on Highway 103 was closed while police investigators examined the scene, but has since reopened.