Halifax police lay charges in brutal attack of 85-year-old Jeanette MacDonald

A 43-year-old Halifax man has been charged in the brutal attack of an 85-year-old woman who was punched and dragged from her home this week, along with another robbery the very next night.

Paul Alexander Sponagle of Halifax is due in court Friday morning charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of break and enter, one count each of assault causing bodily harm, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats and disguise with intent.

On Tuesday, police say they were called to Jeanette MacDonald’s home on Pennington Street at 10:45 p.m.

MacDonald said she was home alone when there was a knock at the door. She called out to ask who was there, and when there was no answer, she went to the door.

“I opened the door, and the first thing he said was, ‘Give me the money.’ I said, ‘What the hell are you talking about, I’m not giving you no money.’ And he hit me with his fist in my face," MacDonald said in an interview Wednesday morning.

MacDonald said the man, who she'd never seen before, told her he had a gun and knife. She continued to refuse his demands for money, and he dragged her outside.

MacDonald’s neighbours rushed to her side when they heard her cries for help.

She said the suspect ran away behind her home.

About 24 hours later, police responded to another break and enter at an apartment building on Leppert Street.

An 86-year-old woman was in an apartment with her friend when a masked man entered the home, went directly to the bedroom and demanded money.

The victim gave the intruder a sum of money, and then he left the apartment. The woman and her friend were not physically hurt during the incident, and police said they did not know the suspect.

Officers obtained video surveillance of a man leaving the area heading west, and the K-9 unit was able to track a scent to the Mumford bus terminal.

He was then arrested about two hours later and has now been charged with that robbery, and the attack on MacDonald.