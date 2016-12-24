Worker attacked, pepper sprayed, during convenience store robbery in Halifax

A convenience store clerk was taken to hospital after being attacked during a robbery in the city on Friday night.

A man armed with a large knife entered Super Mike's 2 Convenience at 60 Rosedale Ave. in Fairview and assaulted the clerk, a police release stated. He also sprayed the worker with a sensory irritant, believed to be pepper spray.

The suspect eventually took cash and cigarettes and fled the scene.

A police K9 team tried to track him down, but to no avail.

The clerk was taken to hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, clean-shaven, with a pointy nose, sunken cheeks and skinny.

He was wearing a large dark jacket, a dark-coloured toque and a balaclava that covered the bottom of his face.