Police ask for help finding missing Tantallon man

Halifax District RCMP are asking for public assistance to help locate a missing 46-year-old man.

Anthony Glen Sinclair last had contact with his family on Dec. 23. He was reported missing to RCMP on Dec. 25.

Sinclair is described as 5’11 tall, 165 pounds, with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a flannel shirt and blue jeans. He may be a driving a 2009 white Ford van with Nova Scotia license plate FFR685.