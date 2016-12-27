Dartmouth man hit in head with gun during attempted home invasion

Police are looking for two suspects after a man was hit in the head with a gun during an attempted home invasion in Dartmouth on Tuesday.

A release from Halifax Regional Police say they got a call at 3 p.m. saying two masked men with a firearm tried to get into a home on Brule Street.

They say a “struggle ensued and one of the suspects struck a resident in the head with the end of the gun.” The victim didn’t need medical assistance, police said.

The suspects fled the scene, and never got into the home. Police give no description of the suspects, other than to say they were men wearing masks.