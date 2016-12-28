Halifax police continue to look for teen girl missing since Dec. 18

Police are asking for the public’s help finding a teen girl who’s been missing since Dec. 18.

A release from Halifax Regional Police says 17-year-old Alicia Michelle McInnis was last seen that day leaving a home in the 2400 block of Robie Street.

She’s described as a 5’8” tall white girl weighing 125 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair. She has tattoos on both wrists, and was last seen wearing a red jacket, tan boots, grey striped leggings and a blue backpack.

Police say there’s no evidence McInnis has been the victim of any foul play, but they are concerned for her well being. Anyone with information is asked to call police.