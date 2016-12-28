All of Nova Scotia under wind warning for Thursday night
Environment Canada warns of winds gusting to 90 kilometres per hour Thursday night across the province.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Batten down the hatches.
Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the entire province for Thursday night.
Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada warned of southeasterly winds gusting up to 90 kilometres per hour Thursday night, sweeping west to east through the night.
"Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur," the warning says. "High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds."
A special weather statement earlier Wednesday warning of rainfall was called off, though some rain is still in the forecast on Friday.