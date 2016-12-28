Police looking for missing Lower Sackville girl

Police in Lower Sackville are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 14-year-old girl.

Julia Hunt hasn’t been seen since Tuesday night at about 7:30 p.m. She was expected at a friend’s house and didn’t show.

Hunt is described as a 5’4” tall white girl weighing 105 lbs., with long, dark, straight hair. She was last seen wearing a green three quarter length jacket with a fur-trimmed hood, a black shirt, blue jeans and a blue backpack.