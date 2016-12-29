Halifax Transit lost and found service moving to Dartmouth bridge transit terminal

If you’ve lost something on a Halifax Transit bus or ferry, take note the lost and found hasn’t disappeared.

It’s just moving.

In a media release issued Thursday, the municipality said Halifax Transit’s lost and found service is moving from the Burnside Transit Centre to the Dartmouth bridge terminal.

The lost and found service will reopen Jan. 3 in a central kiosk at the terminal. The municipality said the relocation is intended to improve customer service “by positioning the operation in a more accessible location.”

The lost and found service operates Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is closed on holidays. There is no emergency service outside of these hours.

Passengers are reminded to ensure they have all personal belongings with them when exiting the bus or ferry. They’re encouraged to call 902-490-6617 to inquire if a lost item has been turned in.