Lotto 649 ticket worth more than $5.3 million sold in Halifax region

It’s going to be a very happy new year for someone who bought a Lotto 649 ticket in the Halifax region.

The Atlantic Lottery Corporation has announced that a ticket sold in Halifax County for the Dec. 28th draw is worth …. wait for it …. $5,366,704.80.

“Details on the prize winner(s) will be released as soon as the winner(s) comes forward to collect the prize,” a statement reads.

The winning numbers from the Dec. 28th draw are as followed: 1, 5, 10, 15, 40, 41, and bonus number 27.