Nova Scotia RCMP arrest and charge man banned from driving in Canada

A Nova Scotia man who’s banned from driving in Canada has been arrested and is facing several charges.

In a media release issued Thursday, Nova Scotia RCMP said Shawn Kyle Debruin, 23, of Bridgewater was arrested by Lunenburg District RCMP for prohibited driving.

Shortly after noon on Tuesday, an RCMP member saw a speeding vehicle on Highway 10. Police said before the officer could attempt a traffic stop, the vehicle quickly left the area.

The officer followed the vehicle. It left the roadway and rolled over into a ditch. Two female passengers were transported to hospital and have since been released.

Debruin, the driver, is banned from driving in Canada. He wasn’t injured and was transported to the Cookville RCMP detachment.

He escaped from custody but was located and arrested by RCMP without incident a short time later at a residence in Liverpool. RCMP dog service teams, several RCMP officers from Queens and Lunenburg counties and the Bridgewater Police Service were involved in the search.

Debruin is charged with driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, operating a motor vehicle while being pursued by police, breach of probation and escape from lawful custody.

He has been remanded and will appear in Bridgewater provincial court on Jan. 4.