Police asking for public's help to locate missing Lower Sackville teen

Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 14-year-old girl from Lower Sackville.

In a media release, RCMP said Jayden Doucette hasn’t been seen since 1 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence on Beaver Bank Road in Beaver Bank.

RCMP described Doucette as 5’5” tall, weighing 180 pounds. She has dark, shoulder length curly hair. She was wearing black leggings, a black hoodie, and brown ‘Ugg’ style boots.