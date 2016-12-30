Halifax police raid marijuana dispensary: Global

HALIFAX — Police in Halifax have reportedly gone after a marijuana dispensary.

Global News says officers and paramedics were seen entering Auntie's Health and Wellness on Friday.

Police issued a news release saying four people have been arrested and face charges of possession of marijuana for the purpose of trafficking.

Police wouldn't confirm the arrests were in relation to Auntie's but Global reported the address of the business that police say they raided matches the address of Auntie's.

According to Global, the owner of Auntie's Shirley Martineau, said earlier this month that she would sell marijuana to anyone over the age of 19.

At the time, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. Dianne Penfound said police wouldn’t open an investigation into the store unless they received a public complaint.