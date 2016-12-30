Male youth taken into custody after senior citizen allegedly sexually assaulted

KINGSTON, N.S. — Police are investigating the alleged sexual assault of a senior citizen who was walking on a trail in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.

They say the woman was on a trail in East Kingston at about 2 p.m. Thursday when she was approached by a youth who was masturbating.

Officers say the boy pushed her to the ground and tried to force her to perform a sex act on him, while trying to remove her pants.

But they say she struggled and managed to get away.

Police say they arrested a youth at a home and took him into custody as part of their ongoing investigation.