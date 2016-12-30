N.S. woman wins damages from 'trusted' man who sexually assaulted her

HALIFAX — A Nova Scotia woman has won $160,000 in damages from a once-trusted older man who sexually assaulted her.

The woman, 23 at the time, sued the 54-year-old man after he forcibly touched her genitals when she went to his riding stables on Sept. 14, 2010.

The man said she had come on to him, and he only touched her "on her belly."

But a Nova Scotia Supreme Court judge said he believed the woman and found the man's story inconsistent, with the only explanation being "simple selfish, callous lechery."

Justice Gregory Warner's ruling said the woman had been sexually assaulted twice previously and suffered from depression, but was social and enjoyed hobbies.