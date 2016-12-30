Fireworks, live music, skating and more: what's happening New Year's Eve in Halifax

Free public skates, a live concert and fireworks are some of the highlights for New Year’s Eve in Halifax this Saturday.

On Dec. 31, lace up for a fun, free, family-friendly event at the Oval. Public skates will be hosted from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., 3- 5 p.m., 6-8 p.m. and 9 p.m. to midnight.

Skaters can get free hot chocolate, and fireworks will go off both at 7 p.m. and midnight at the Oval.

The municipality is also partnering with Eastlink TV on the main event being hosted in Grand Parade. This year’s event features free, live performances from Juno-nominated artists The Strumbellas and Ria Mae, along with Reeny Smith and more.

This year’s celebration will also commemorate Canada’s 150th birthday with free flags, pins and a special Canada 150 gift for the first 2,000 people on site.

Pre-show events and giveaways begin at Grand Parade at 10 p.m., with the live broadcast on Eastlink TV beginning at 10:30 p.m.

Please note that between 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., Argyle Street will be closed from Duke Street to Prince Street and Carmichael Street will be closed from Grafton Street to Argyle Street.

HRM is offering free and extended service on Halifax Transit buses and the Alderney Ferry, beginning at 6 p.m. onward in support of M.A.D.D. Halifax Region.