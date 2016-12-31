From Gord Downie to new Haligonians: Metro Halifax photographer Jeff Harper's top picks of 2016
Metro Halifax's photographer picked his top shots of the year, which include everything from politics and skating to musicians and more.
This past year saw Jeff Harper capture important events like the Stop the Violence march in wake of Naricho Clayton's death and others, trans high school student Kenny Cooley making the high school football team, and Gord Downie bringing his Secret Path show to the city.
Moments like Lindell Smith's historic win for north end councillor are here as well, plus picturesque feature photos like a sunset at Fisherman's Cove and the pure joy of a Citadel Hill winter slide.