News / Halifax

From Gord Downie to new Haligonians: Metro Halifax photographer Jeff Harper's top picks of 2016

Metro Halifax's photographer picked his top shots of the year, which include everything from politics and skating to musicians and more.

Gord Downie looks straight into Metro Halifax's camera for a split second as he performs his Secret Path show in Halifax at the Rebecca Cohn in November.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Gord Downie looks straight into Metro Halifax's camera for a split second as he performs his Secret Path show in Halifax at the Rebecca Cohn in November.

This past year saw Jeff Harper capture important events like the Stop the Violence march in wake of Naricho Clayton's death and others, trans high school student Kenny Cooley making the high school football team, and Gord Downie bringing his Secret Path show to the city.

Quentrel Provo, centre, snaps a selfie of the huge crowd marching down Novalea Drive in April. Quentrel organized the march, attended by hundreds, in response to recent rash of gun violence in the city.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Quentrel Provo, centre, snaps a selfie of the huge crowd marching down Novalea Drive in April. Quentrel organized the march, attended by hundreds, in response to recent rash of gun violence in the city.

Halifax West Warrior's Kenny Cooley poses for a portrait in September. Kenny is the first transgender high school football player in Canada and spoke openly to Metro Halifax about his experience.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Halifax West Warrior's Kenny Cooley poses for a portrait in September. Kenny is the first transgender high school football player in Canada and spoke openly to Metro Halifax about his experience.

Tyler Simmonds poses for a photo in the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia’s Terroir exhibit, a selection of art with Nova Scotian roots. He was part of Metro Halifax's

Tyler Simmonds poses for a photo in the Art Gallery of Nova Scotia’s Terroir exhibit, a selection of art with Nova Scotian roots. He was part of Metro Halifax's "Faces of Mental Health" feature.

Moments like Lindell Smith's historic win for north end councillor are here as well, plus picturesque feature photos like a sunset at Fisherman's Cove and the pure joy of a Citadel Hill winter slide.

Lindell Smith is all emotion as he holds his daughter Jahtaya, age 7, after winning his District 8 seat in October. Smith became the first black councillor in over 16 years.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Lindell Smith is all emotion as he holds his daughter Jahtaya, age 7, after winning his District 8 seat in October. Smith became the first black councillor in over 16 years.

Megan Duhamael and Eric Radford perform during the finale of the National Skate Championships on Sunday at the Scotiabank Centre in Janurary.

Megan Duhamael and Eric Radford perform during the finale of the National Skate Championships on Sunday at the Scotiabank Centre in Janurary.

Cate Harper, daughter of Metro photographer Jeff Harper, makes a splash in the shallow waters of MacCormacks Beach as the sunsets over Halifax in July.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Cate Harper, daughter of Metro photographer Jeff Harper, makes a splash in the shallow waters of MacCormacks Beach as the sunsets over Halifax in July.

Syrian refugee children (left to right) Raghed Diab, Ibrahim Al Nasan, and Shahd Al Nasan play at the bubble room at the Discovery Centre during a field trip there.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Syrian refugee children (left to right) Raghed Diab, Ibrahim Al Nasan, and Shahd Al Nasan play at the bubble room at the Discovery Centre during a field trip there.

Rodney Habib and his dog Sammie look at his phone at his home in Dartmouth in February. Rodney's Facebook page is one of the top Dog Nutrition pages in the world.

Rodney Habib and his dog Sammie look at his phone at his home in Dartmouth in February. Rodney's Facebook page is one of the top Dog Nutrition pages in the world.

A man watches the sunset in Dartmouth in August. This photo was part of our

Jeff Harper/Metro

A man watches the sunset in Dartmouth in August. This photo was part of our "Tourist in Your City" feature.

Felix Webber-Rillie, aged 3, yells as he speeds down the back side of Citadel Hill in January.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Felix Webber-Rillie, aged 3, yells as he speeds down the back side of Citadel Hill in January.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers