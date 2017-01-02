Dartmouth man charged with break and enter theft

Police have charged a man in connection with a Dartmouth break and enter theft.

In a media release, Halifax Regional Police said shortly before 7:30 p.m. Sunday, officers were called to the area of Bowser Avenue in Dartmouth in relation to a suspicious male walking down the street carrying large power tools.

The caller was aware there had been recent break and enters into sheds and garages in the area and felt this was unusual.

Police determined at least one of the items was stolen from a garage in the area.