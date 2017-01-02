In photos: Going around in circles to start the new year on Halifax skating oval

Many Haligonians took advantage of a lieu holiday day Monday to lace up their skates and hit the Emera Oval for a few laps before getting back to the daily work grind of 2017.

Now entering its fifth year of operations, the Emera Oval is always a popular destination on nice days especially for families looking for a great free activity for the kids.

More than 100,000 people used the oval each of the past two years, and the recently added pavillion with its free rentals and warming areas, is a huge hit with skaters.

The skating schedule for the oval is available at Halifax.ca.