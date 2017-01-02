News / Halifax

In photos: Going around in circles to start the new year on Halifax skating oval

Beautiful sunny weather helped boost crowds Monday as people relax one last day before the return of work and school.

No school, beautiful weather and a holiday day brought out skaters young and old to the Emera Oval Monday.

Jeff Harper / Metro Order this photo

No school, beautiful weather and a holiday day brought out skaters young and old to the Emera Oval Monday.

Many Haligonians took advantage of a lieu holiday day Monday to lace up their skates and hit the Emera Oval for a few laps before getting back to the daily work grind of 2017.

A busy day at the Emera Oval.

Jeff Harper/Metro

A busy day at the Emera Oval.

Now entering its fifth year of operations, the Emera Oval is always a popular destination on nice days especially for families looking for a great free activity for the kids.

Ice maintenance crews are busy between skates.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Ice maintenance crews are busy between skates.

More than 100,000 people used the oval each of the past two years, and the recently added pavillion with its free rentals and warming areas, is a huge hit with skaters.

The skating schedule for the oval is available at Halifax.ca.

Aside from regular open skates, the oval also hosts speed skating on the weekend, as well as a family skate where strollers are allowed on the ice.

Morning sun casts shadows of skaters on the ice.

Jeff Harper/Metro

Morning sun casts shadows of skaters on the ice.

Editors' Picks

Most Popular

Metro Savers