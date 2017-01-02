What's that smell? Nova Scotia businesses shutting down indefinitely due to noxious odour

The Windsor Fire Department was called to a business complex on Water Street again on Jan. 2, 2017 Businesses located at 40 Water Street in downtown Windsor shut their doors on Jan. 2 due to a heavy smell of fuel, which some people said was making them feel ill and dizzy.

The Windsor Fire Department was called to the building for the second time in five days.

Jamie Juteau, deputy fire chief, said they haven’t been able to locate the source of the odour and he has called in the provincial Department of Environment to investigate.

“We’ve canvassed the neighbouring businesses, basements, nothing has been located,” Juteau said outside Reader’s Haven. “We even checked out the lake (Pisiquid) but nothing was seen there.”

Juteau said he believes the source of the odours may be migrating from somewhere underground, but couldn’t confirm.

He said the Department of Environment have opened a file on the site as of the morning of Jan. 2.

“Some of the workers of local businesses here had to be checked out by (paramedics),” he said.

Businesses including Reader’s Haven and TAN Coffee have closed for the day and will likely remain so unless the situation is rectified soon.

Wendy Geddes, owner of Reader’s Haven said she called 911 after she noticed the smell remained after calling in a similar complaint earlier.

“It’s the same thing as last week, we have a gassy smell in the store,” Geddes said. “We tried opening up the doors to blow it out, but the (fire department) has no idea where the smell is coming from.”

Geddes said the owner of the property has been made aware of the situation.

“My frustration is that this was going on last week and has been going on for over a week and nothing is being done,” she said. “I can’t work, which means I’ll lose money. But I can’t sit in that smell.”

Geddes said she doesn’t know how long it’ll take to get to the bottom of the problem. She said she doesn’t use a furnace in her store.

Melissa Moore, a barista at TAN Coffee said she started to have a headache and feel dizzy shortly after starting for the day.

“I’m not sure I’m going to close up for the whole day, but customers shouldn’t be in there as it is now,” Moore said. “I’m not sure how long we’ll be closed for.”

This is the first time that the coffee shop has closed due to the odour.

“When I got outside in the fresh air it felt like a relief, I was nauseous in there,” she said.