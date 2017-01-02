News / Halifax

Big event city: Tall ships, UFC, concerts set for Halifax in 2017

There's also Riverdance at the end of May and of course Canada's 150th birthday celebrations.

Crew members line the masts of the Mexican Navy Tall Ship ARM Cuauhtémoc as it arrived in Halifax last May.

Jeff Harper / Metro

Crew members line the masts of the Mexican Navy Tall Ship ARM Cuauht�moc as it arrived in Halifax last May.

It’s a new year and if the thought of going back to work has you down, consider this a much-needed uplift.

Halifax is home to some great events in 2017 – and that’s just the ones already announced. From UFC and Riverdance to CIS hoops and another tall ships festival, there are plenty of big events to look forward to in the coming months.

Here’s a sample.

Raphael Assuncao, left, connects with Bryan Caraway during UFC Fight Night Halifax in 2014.

Jeff Harper/Metro File

Raphael Assuncao, left, connects with Bryan Caraway during UFC Fight Night Halifax in 2014.

FEBRAURY

• 15th - Arkells at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets from $44.25 to $142.

• 19th - UFC Fight Night Dos Santos vs. Strueve 2 at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $48 to $183.

• 24th - Measha Brueggergosman at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $36.50 to $41.50.

• 25th – Blue Rodeo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets $72 and $59.

Billy Talent.

Facebook

Billy Talent.

MARCH

• 3rd to 5th – Atlantic University Sport men’s and women’s basketball championships at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $16 to $122.

• 6th – Billy Talent at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $49.25 to $248.75.

• 9th to 12th – Canadian Interuniversity Sport men’s basketball championship at Scotiabank Centre. Passes from $50 to $150.

APRIL

• 2nd – Bubble Guppies at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $30 to $35.

• 7th – Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets $79.25.

• 26th to 29th – Halifax ComedyFest.  

• 28th – Stars on Ice at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets from $12.50 to $130.

• 29th – Harlem Globetrotters at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $26.50 to $312.50.

MAY

• 16th to 17th - John Prine, with special guest Amanda Shires at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $81 to $101.

• 18th - Charley Pride at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets $101.

Members of The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team watch their rifles fly high in the air as they toss them with military precision during a media preview for the annual Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in 2015.

Jeff Harper/Metro File

Members of The United States Air Force Honor Guard Drill Team watch their rifles fly high in the air as they toss them with military precision during a media preview for the annual Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo in 2015.

• 26th to 28th - Riverdance at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $64.75 to $84.75.

JUNE

• 29th and 30th – Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $28.50 to $99.50.

JULY

• 1st to 6th - Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $28.50 to $99.50.

• 1st – Canada Day in Halifax as part of Canada 150 celebration. Details to be announced.

• 11th to 16th - TD Halifax Jazz Festival.

• 13th to 23rd – Halifax Pride.

• 29th and 30th – Tall Ships in Halifax.

AUGUST

• 1st – Tall Ships in Halifax.

• 2nd to 7th – Halifax International Buskers Festival.

DECEMBER

• 6th – Halifax Explosion 100th anniversary commemorative event.

