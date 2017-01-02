Big event city: Tall ships, UFC, concerts set for Halifax in 2017

It’s a new year and if the thought of going back to work has you down, consider this a much-needed uplift.

Halifax is home to some great events in 2017 – and that’s just the ones already announced. From UFC and Riverdance to CIS hoops and another tall ships festival, there are plenty of big events to look forward to in the coming months.

Here’s a sample.

FEBRAURY

• 15th - Arkells at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets from $44.25 to $142.

• 19th - UFC Fight Night Dos Santos vs. Strueve 2 at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $48 to $183.

• 24th - Measha Brueggergosman at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $36.50 to $41.50.

• 25th – Blue Rodeo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets $72 and $59.

MARCH

• 3rd to 5th – Atlantic University Sport men’s and women’s basketball championships at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $16 to $122.

• 6th – Billy Talent at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $49.25 to $248.75.

• 9th to 12th – Canadian Interuniversity Sport men’s basketball championship at Scotiabank Centre. Passes from $50 to $150.

APRIL

• 2nd – Bubble Guppies at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $30 to $35.

• 7th – Jeff Foxworthy and Larry The Cable Guy at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets $79.25.

• 26th to 29th – Halifax ComedyFest.

• 28th – Stars on Ice at Scotiabank Centre. Tickets from $12.50 to $130.

• 29th – Harlem Globetrotters at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $26.50 to $312.50.

MAY

• 16th to 17th - John Prine, with special guest Amanda Shires at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets from $81 to $101.

• 18th - Charley Pride at Rebecca Cohn Auditorium. Tickets $101.

• 26th to 28th - Riverdance at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $64.75 to $84.75.

JUNE

• 29th and 30th – Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $28.50 to $99.50.

JULY

• 1st to 6th - Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo at Scotiabank Centre: Tickets from $28.50 to $99.50.

• 1st – Canada Day in Halifax as part of Canada 150 celebration. Details to be announced.

• 11th to 16th - TD Halifax Jazz Festival.



• 13th to 23rd – Halifax Pride.

• 29th and 30th – Tall Ships in Halifax.

AUGUST

• 1st – Tall Ships in Halifax.

• 2nd to 7th – Halifax International Buskers Festival.

DECEMBER