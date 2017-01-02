From transportation to youth retention: Halifax councillors on top priorities of 2017

The question was a simple one.

On Monday, Metro Halifax asked our 16 regional councillors the following by email: What should council’s top priority be in 2017?

Due to the short timeframe of our request and the fact many were still on vacation (or in vacation mode), we received e-mail responses from seven of Halifax’s 16 councillors by early evening Monday.

Here’s what those who contacted us had to say.

David Hendsbee, District 2, Preston-Chezzetcook-Eastern Shore- “Strategic Parkland acquisitions for future generations to cherish.”

Lorelei Nicoll, District 4, Cole Harbour-Westphal- “My priorities continue to be growing a sustainable economy, supporting entrepreneurship and youth retention. A strong transportation network is key to achieving these priorities, therefore, HRM's work on its Integrated Mobility Plan is where I would like to see a focus for 2017.”

Tony Mancini, District 6, Harbourview-Burnside-Dartmouth East- “Reliable transportation needs to be a priority for 2017. We have been talking about being BOLD when it comes to transit. This needs to be the year to be BOLD.”

Shawn Cleary, District 9, Halifax West Armdale- “There are several priorities that I have: Make our streets safer (includes, but not limited to: lowering speed limit on residential streets; connected network of bike lanes; more crosswalks and easier process for traffic calming. Election campaign finance reform (caps on donations, restrict sources of donations, spending limits, expense reporting, etc.). Fair commercial property taxation for businesses on our mainstreets and downtowns. I have many other things I hope to accomplish but these are my priorities.”

Matt Whitman, District 13, Hammonds Plains-St. Margarets- “Council needs to focus on ensuring the ongoing economic & social success that we've been experiencing since 2012. HRM is the growth centre of NS and we need to continue to be productive for the benefit of all Nova Scotians. Grow the economy, deliver municipal services efficiently, ensure a climate where businesses can do business, protect natural assets, keep taxes low and prosper. “

Lisa Blackburn, District 14, Middle/Upper Sackville-Beaver Bank-Lucasville- “I’d like to see council take a leadership role is cutting out red tape in HRM. It’s something I hear often from residents, especially those trying to start businesses. Too often things are done because it’s the way they’ve always been done and not because it’s the best course of action. Let’s make 2017 the year common sense rules the day!”