'It's been a while:' Zero pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in 2016 for Halifax

A Halifax transportation safety advocate is hopeful the statistic of zero pedestrian and cyclist fatalities in 2016 marks the start of a trend.

“I’m not aware of there being a zero before…It has been a while, certainly the first time that anyone I spoke to can remember,” Ben Wedge in an interview on Monday.

“Obviously that’s a really great thing that happened. But it comes across as a bit of a statistical blip. I’m kind of holding my breath a bit and hoping we do see this as kind of the start of a trend.”

Wedge said although it’s hard to pinpoint exactly why no cyclists or pedestrians were killed last year, he believes a few initiatives in recent years have helped make our roads safer.

Those include zebra crossings that make crosswalks more prominent, and awareness campaigns like Heads Up Halifax. Wedge said Halifax isn’t currently rebuilding its most dangerous intersections like some cities.

But he believes investments that physically protect pedestrians and slow down cars are effective. He said things like bump-outs (curb extensions) have proven helpful in reducing vehicle/pedestrian collisions.

Although bump-outs were implemented on Cogswell Street and Devonshire Avenue during the past year, he believes more should be constructed throughout the city.

“We need to get cars down to safe speeds because the majority of people struck at 30 km/h survive the collision. The majority of people struck at 50 km/h do not,” Wedge said.

“It’s about slowing those cars down so that if a driver does make a mistake, the result isn’t death.”

The last pedestrian and cyclist deaths in the Halifax area occurred in late 2015.

In October of 2015, a 49-year-old cyclist was killed after being struck by a truck on Purcells Cove Road. In December of that same year, a 24-year-old male pedestrian was killed after being hit by a truck in a Mumford Road parking lot.

“This is absolutely positive news no matter how you look at, and we just need to keep those investments and keep the safety campaigns going,” Wedge said.