What a sweet idea: Halifax bakery wants recipe ideas from across country to celebrate Canada 150

A downtown Halifax bakery has hit on a tasty way to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday.

For each month of 2017, the Old Apothecary on Barrington Street will feature classic desserts from each province and territory.

Customers are being encouraged to share their favourite recipes that best capture the regional flavours of the parts of Canada they love in return for a gift card and public acknowledgement.

First up for the month of January is Newfoundland and Labrador. Desserts from that province will be served starting Wednesday. Partridgeberry squares and snowballs are just two of the Newfoundland-inspired items that will appear on the menu over the next month.

Owner Laura MacLeod said she baked up the idea for a Canada-themed 2017 on New Year’s Eve while thinking about changes to her menu.

She asked customers via social media to send in their favourite recipes from across Canada, and so far she hasn’t been disappointed.

“Out of the gate people were saying ‘I love this idea.’ It was fun to see immediately what came in and to realize I knew absolutely none of the recipes that were coming in,” she said.

“This is going to be a great way to learn about the baking history of Canada and what it means province by province. I just thought it would be fun because I know what my grandmother’s cookbook looks like, and I’m sure that everybody’s got one.”

Although she still hasn’t mapped out which provinces are being represented when, Quebec is happening next month to take advantage of its renowned maple syrup.

“I’m going to cherry pick Nova Scotia’s so that we get our strawberry shortcake, so we’ll get strawberry season,” she said.

“I’m going to try to pay attention to seasonality as much as possible. I realize that’s a tricky thing to do in Canada.”

With 10 provinces and three territories to cover over the year, MacLeod said she may have to squeeze two territories into one month.

Although she’s still ironing out the finer details, MacLeod’s excited about the initiative and is encouraging people to start sending in their favourite recipes representing all of Canada’s provinces and territories. Submissions can be sent to info@theoldapothecary.com.

“We know people from Nova Scotia are from everywhere because we talk to them everyday. We have Newfoundlanders, we have people from Quebec, from Ontario, from BC, Alberta,” MacLeod said.