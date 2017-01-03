Family forced to escape after home deliberately set on fire: Halifax police

An arson investigation is underway after police say someone threw an incendiary device at a home in central Halifax, setting it ablaze and forcing adults and sleeping children to escape.

The fire happened at 6836 Chebucto Rd. around 11:30 p.m. Monday. Police say a man drove up in a white sedan and then fled down Quinn Street after throwing the incendiary device at the two-storey house.

“The investigation is continuing and when more information is known it will be released,” a police statement said.

The Canadian Red Cross said a couple and their two children, who police said were sleeping at the time, lived in the bottom floor of the home and were able to escape unharmed.

The family is displaced with the Red Cross arranging emergency lodging, food, clothing and other items for them.