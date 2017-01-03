Food and beverage changes coming to Halifax International Airport

Change is coming to the menu at the Halifax International Airport.

“We’re going to have a lot of overhaul here in the next year or so,” Halifax International Airport Authority (HIAA) spokesperson Ashley Gallant said in an interview on Tuesday.

First, the Burger King before security shut down at the end of the year – another casualty of 2016. That space remains vacant for now, but Gallant said some kind of new restaurant is expected to move in within the next few months.

As for the Chickenburger next door, Gallant said, “At this point, we haven’t heard from them what will really be happening with Chickenburger.” Later, in an email, she said their contract ends in 2018, but that’s all they can say.

On the other side of the security line, upstairs, Gallant said Tim Hortons is almost finished work on a new location which will open up the current one for a new tenant.

Gallant said the HIAA is also adding 500 square metres of restaurant and service space, but they’re not ready to share any names yet.

“It’s just more options for our passengers, another choice of a restaurant,” Gallant said.

“For more of a sit-down restaurant, an additional one upstairs is what we’re looking at.”

Gallant said passengers have been asking for more options after the security gates.